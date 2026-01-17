Driver speeds away from attempted traffic stop, dies in Route 32 crash: officials

article

The Brief A driver was killed overnight after a crash on Route 32 in Howard County, Maryland. Police say the driver sped away from an attempted traffic stop before crashing near Broken Land Parkway. The Maryland Attorney General’s office is investigating, and the ramp remains closed.



A deadly crash shut down part of Route 32 in Howard County early Saturday after a driver sped away from an attempted traffic stop and crashed on a nearby ramp, according to state investigators.

What we know:

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) is investigating a fatal collision that occurred overnight on Route 32 near Broken Land Parkway.

According to investigators, at approximately 1:52 a.m., an officer in an unmarked Howard County Police Department vehicle attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2010 Honda Accord.

Officials say the driver drove away from the attempted traffic stop and crashed moments later on the eastbound ramp to Broken Land Parkway, where the vehicle overturned.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the driver’s identity or said what led to the attempted traffic stop.

What's next:

The eastbound ramp to Broken Land Parkway remains closed as the investigation continues.

Under Maryland law, the Independent Investigations Division has assumed control of the investigation and will release any follow-up information. Officials say all media inquiries should be directed to the IID.