Fairfax County police say a driver was killed after a crash involving a dump truck on Wednesday morning in Lorton.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Rt. 1 and Giles Run Road.

Driver killed in crash with dump truck in Lorton

The collision involved a dump truck and a van. The adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers can expect delays in the area through the morning. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.