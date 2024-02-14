Driver killed in crash with dump truck in Lorton
LORTON, Va. - Fairfax County police say a driver was killed after a crash involving a dump truck on Wednesday morning in Lorton.
The crash was reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Rt. 1 and Giles Run Road.
The collision involved a dump truck and a van. The adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Drivers can expect delays in the area through the morning. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.