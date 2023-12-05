Driver killed in crash in Fairfax County

A crash at a Clifton intersection killed a driver early Tuesday morning, Fairfax County Police say.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 1 a.m. near Clifton Road and Lee Highway.

Investigators say the man behind the wheel of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries police say are considered life-threatening.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time during the crash reconstruction investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.