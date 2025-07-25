Driver killed in fiery crash near I-95/495 split in Beltsville
BELTSVILLE, Md. - One person died early Friday in a fiery crash near the I-95 and I-495 split in Beltsville.
The crash was reported around 3:20 a.m. near exit 27. Emergency crews found the vehicle in flames in a ditch. They pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
Traffic delays extended into the morning commute. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department and the FOX 5 Traffic Team.