One person died early Friday in a fiery crash near the I-95 and I-495 split in Beltsville.

Driver dead

The crash was reported around 3:20 a.m. near exit 27. Emergency crews found the vehicle in flames in a ditch. They pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Traffic delays extended into the morning commute. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Driver killed in fiery crash near I-95/495 split in Beltsville