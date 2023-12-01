Driver killed, 1 injured after vehicle flips in fatal Prince George's County collision

Police continue to investigate a fatal car collision that left one driver dead and another injured in Prince George's County.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Landover Rd. fatal crash

According to police, a fatal collision occurred on Friday around 1:10 a.m. in the area of Landover Road and Kent Town Place. The driver of an overturned SUV died in the collision. The other driver involved in the collision was also injured.

Investigators are attempting to determine the cause of the collision. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

