Driver injured after car slams into building in Montgomery County

A driver was injured and heavy damage was left behind after a car slammed into a building in Aspen Hill Thursday morning.

Montgomery County fire officials say the crash happened in the 3200 block of Hewitt Avenue.

The driver of the car became trapped following the collision and had to be extricated by fire crews. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos show severe damage to the building. County officials say a building inspector and an engineer were notified to assess the situation.