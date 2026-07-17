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The Brief A driver was seriously injured after a crash on I-495 in Fairfax County. Police said a tractor trailer failed to slow down for upcoming traffic and hit a Nissan. The crash shut down I-495 southbound lanes for several hours on Friday evening, and lanes have since reopened.



A driver was injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-495 in Fairfax County, authorities said Friday evening.

The incident caused lane closures and traffic on the interstate around 3 p.m.

What we know:

Officers responded to the incident on I-495 southbound at Route 29, shutting down all lanes, including express lanes, during the emergency response.

Preliminarily, investigators determined that a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when it failed to slow down for upcoming traffic in the left lane. The tractor-trailer then hit a Nissan Rogue, police said.

The impact pushed the Nissan into a car hauler.

The driver of the Nissan sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.

The crash is under investigation. All lanes have reopened.