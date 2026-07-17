Driver injured after Fairfax County I-495 crash involving tractor trailer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-495 in Fairfax County, authorities said Friday evening.
The incident caused lane closures and traffic on the interstate around 3 p.m.
What we know:
Officers responded to the incident on I-495 southbound at Route 29, shutting down all lanes, including express lanes, during the emergency response.
Preliminarily, investigators determined that a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when it failed to slow down for upcoming traffic in the left lane. The tractor-trailer then hit a Nissan Rogue, police said.
The impact pushed the Nissan into a car hauler.
The driver of the Nissan sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.
The crash is under investigation. All lanes have reopened.
The Source: This information is from Virginia State Police and the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program.