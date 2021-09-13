Driver flipped car while handling cell phone: Stafford County sheriff’s office

article

A driver on their cell phone was lucky to escape injury when their car flipped in Stafford County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, who has not been identified was reportedly distracted when the car went off the road and overturned at Courthouse Road and Shelton Shop Road.

The sheriff’s office noted that using a communication device while driving is illegal in Virginia.

They asked other motorists to use caution in the area.