Driver with fake tags apprehended in Prince George’s County after fleeing DC stop, police say

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The Brief A driver spotted with a fake license plate in D.C. was arrested Wednesday night, police say. Authorities said the suspect struck two vehicles before abandoning the car and fleeing on foot. Three people inside the struck vehicles were taken to area hospitals for evaluation.



A driver spotted with a fake license plate in D.C. was arrested in Prince George’s County on Wednesday night after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into two vehicles, police said.

U.S. Park Police officers initiated a stop around 10:40 p.m. near Interstate 295 and East Capitol Street in northeast Washington. Officers said they observed the driver consuming marijuana inside the vehicle and attempted to make an arrest, at which point the driver sped away.

Prince George’s County police officers deployed a tire deflation device near Indian Head Highway and Audrey Lane in the Forest Heights area. Authorities said the suspect struck two vehicles before abandoning the car and fleeing on foot. Officers say they quickly apprehended the driver.

Three people inside the struck vehicles were taken to area hospitals for evaluation as a precaution. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.