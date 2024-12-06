Driver dead after crashing into tractor-trailer on shoulder of I-495

The driver of a vehicle is dead after authorities say they crashed into a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 495 on Friday.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. along northbound I-495 near the Anacostia Freeway

Maryland State Police say the driver of a Jeep Compass veered off the highway and struck the rear of the truck’s trailer on the left shoulder. The driver of the Jeep died at the scene.

The crash caused delays on northbound I-495.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.