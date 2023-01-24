Driver dead after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-70 near Myersville: police
MYERSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say one person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday night in Frederick County.
The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes of Interstate-70 near the Myersville rest stop.
Police believe the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze crashed into the rear of the tractor-trailer. That driver died at the scene a short time later.
The crash is still under investigation at this time.