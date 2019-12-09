Driver dead after crashing into home in Prince George’s County following traffic stop, police say

The driver of a vehicle is dead after authorities say they "attempted to elude police after a traffic stop was conducted" early Monday morning in Prince George's County.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near College Heights Drive and Steed Court in the College Park area.

Police say the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a house. The vehicle overturned leaving the driver dead and the passenger with minor injuries.

Advertisement

None of the occupants of the house were injured. Authorities say detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the crash.