Driver crashes into building in Prince George's County

A driver crashed into a building on Thursday morning in Prince George's County.

Washington Blvd vehicle crash

Police arrived in the area of 100 Blk of Washington Blvd, Laurel around 8:03 a.m. The driver was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. No word on the details that caused this accident.

Authorities say the building sustained moderate damage.

This continues to be an ongoing conversation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

