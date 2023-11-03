Driver arrested for threatening to shoot cabbie near US Capitol: USCP

Authorities say the driver of a vehicle was arrested for threatening to shoot a cabbie during an apparent road rage incident near the U.S. Capitol.

The incident happened Thursday around 5 p.m. in the 100 block of D Street in D.C.

A United States Capitol Police spokesperson said that the driver used his vehicle to block the taxi.

Witnesses told USCP officers at the scene that the driver threatened to shoot the cab driver.

USCP says a gun was not found and that the driver of the vehicle was arrested for felony threats.