Driver arrested fleeing scene after causing crash with Metrobus in DC: police

Authorities say the driver of a vehicle who caused a crash with a Metrobus Tuesday night in the District was arrested fleeing scene.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday near Southern Avenue and Valley Terrace in southeast D.C.

At least three people, including the bus operator, a bus passenger, and a person trapped in a car were transported to the hospital.

Police told FOX 5 that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was stolen from Prince George’s County. They say the driver of the striking vehicle was fleeing the scene on foot when arrested.

The investigation is continuing at this time.