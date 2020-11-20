Dramatic video shows Marines in DC rescue woman trapped under car

Video surfaced on Friday showing a dramatic rescue orchestrated by a team of Marines in the District.

The video shows a woman trapped under a car at the corner of 9th and I streets in Southeast, until the Marines leap into action to rescue her.

The Marines – who are with Guard Company – were nearby when the woman was run over.

A spokesperson says the Marines quick action allowed D.C. first responders to administer immediate care.

The woman reportedly survived the incident.

