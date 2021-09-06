DRAMATIC RESCUE: Police, firefighters pull man who fell 30 feet into storm drain

A man in Whitestone, Queens was rescued by police and firefighters after falling 30 feet into a storm drain Sunday as the region continues to recover from deadly flooding caused by Storm Ida.

Police released footage from body-worn cameras of the dramatic rescue near the Cross Island Parkway and Whitestone Expressway.

A fire truck's ladder tower was used to hoist the man to safety. It was not clear why the man fell into the drain.

He suffered injuries to his ankles and was hospitalized. He was expected to recover.

The successful rescue came as the NYPD also released video showing the attempts made by officers to reach a flooded basement apartment in Woodside where three people – a toddler and two adults – died from drowning last week.

