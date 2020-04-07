Dr. Oz shows you how to safely remove your gloves

Dr. Oz says it’s important not to contaminate your hands when removing gloves worn as protection from the coronavirus.

He demonstrated on FOX 5 Tuesday and followed the same steps recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How to Remove Gloves (CDC):

1. Grasp the outside of one glove at the wrist. Do not touch your bare skin.

2. Peel the glove away from your body, pulling it inside out.

3. Hold the glove you just removed in your gloved hand.

4. Peel off the second glove by putting your fingers inside the glove at the top of your wrist.

5. Turn the second glove inside out while pulling it away from your body, leaving the first glove inside the second.

6. Dispose of the gloves safely. Do not reuse the gloves.

7. Clean your hands immediately after removing gloves.