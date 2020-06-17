Dozens of residents, children displaced after 2-alarm fire damages Manassas apartment complex

article

A two-alarm fire damaged a Manassas apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at the Sudley Crossing Apartments in the 10800 block of Gambril Drive.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

Officials say 12 units were damaged and nearly 30 residents have been displaced.