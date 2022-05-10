Double shooting in Southwest leaves 1 man dead

Two adult males were shot in Southwest Tuesday evening, according to D.C. police.

The double shooting in the unit block of Galveston Place left at least one of those men dead, police say.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found one man conscious and the other victim nonresponsive. The conscious victim was transported to a local hospital.

Advertisement

D.C. police are actively investigating the matter.