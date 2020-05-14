Don’t expect any deals this summer on rental properties

It’s one of the big questions being asked — what will your summer vacation plans look like this year?



According to the CDC, cruise lines will be sidelined until late July or if the coronavirus subsides enough to relax restrictions.



Meanwhile, what people are flocking to are beach communities.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES - 2012/07/13: Vacationers at the Beach. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Adriane Gallagher, a rental manager for Berkshire Hathaway in nearby Delaware beach communities, says she expects calls for rental this summer to triple.



“People need to be out,” says Gallagher. “It’s been tough being inside for two months. We’re all experiencing the same things, you see a sun shiny beautiful day you want to be out enjoying it.”



With the volume expected to swell this summer, Gallagher says cleaning crews, well versed in CDC guidelines, will be sanitizing each property in-between each use.



Beaches are also expected to have high capacities this summer.



Bethany Beach, a popular destination for people in the DMV, has been open to residents for weeks.



With Memorial Day weekend on the horizon, several restaurant and bar owners are saying they won’t open.



Alex Heidenberger, owner of Mangos and Heidaway, says he’ll remain closed during this pandemic. He and several other bar owners will still be offering take-out but don’t expect things to be business as usual.



Heidenberger says bars and restaurants will enforce strict social distancing rules. Also, expect to see staff wearing gloves and masks the entire time.



“These aren’t our rules. We were put in this position and we respect the public safety and the health of the community but if you’re coming into town play by the rules,” says Heidenberger.