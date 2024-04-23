Dom's, Foxtrot close stores in Chicago, nationwide months after merger

Dom's Kitchen & Market and Foxtrot Market are closing stores in Chicago and across the country just a few months after the boutique grocers announced their merger.

Foxtrot released a statement Tuesday that the retailers will be closing their doors effective immediately. The closure will affect 33 Foxtrots in Chicago, Dallas, Austin and the DC area.

The closure will also affect both Dom's Market locations in Chicago. Signs were posted at Foxtrot and Dom's locations in Chicago and Dallas as early as Tuesday morning.

The Dom's located at 1233 N. Wells St. had a sign that read, "Hey neighbors, Dom's is saying goodbye & we're shutting our stores and app down. Thanks for eating & enjoying with us."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Foxtrot on Armitage in Chicago (Credit: Nick Endre)

One sign at the Foxtrot located at 900 West Armitage Avenue said that the company was allegedly $180,000,000 "in the hole." The sign also said, "(Not a joke)."

"This decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on you, our loyal customers, as well as our dedicated team members. We want to express our sincerest gratitude for your support and patronage throughout the years," Foxtrot said in a statement.

Dom's released the same statement on their website about the closure. They also shared a list of important dates. Dom's says delivery capabilities, store operations, store credits, and all customer-facing operations will no longer be available as of Tuesday, April 23.

Chicago shoppers and diners were in shock Tuesday following the announcement.

The Dom's in Old Town was bustling with shoppers this morning when customer Katie Chyna got the news.

"At about 11:25 at this location they kicked everybody out and shut the doors," said Chyna.

Without warning, the doors were locked on 15 Foxtrot grocery store locations around the Chicago area and two Dom’s Kitchen and Markets, leaving longtime customers stunned.

"I literally come here every single day of my life," said Lexi Seidler. "It’s the best place. I could cry. I can’t believe it closed with no warning."

"This is my place," said customer Hannah Gaffner. "I work full-time and I’m also in grad school so I come to study late nights and not many places in Chicago are open late."

As news of the closures spread on social media, customers gathered to see for themselves. Some took pictures of the sign on the door thanking customers and saying goodbye.

It also came as a shock to hundreds of employees, many of whom hugged and cried as they left the stores. Some workers said they didn’t learn they’d be losing their jobs until this morning.

"They didn’t tell us nothing. They just said we don’t have no job," said Keisha Davis, who had been working at the Dom’s in Old Town for about eight months. "We can’t do nothing about it. Just gotta go for another job."

Alderman Brian Hopkins said there are three Foxtrots and one Dom’s in his North Side ward. Hopkins said the closures create something of a grocery vacuum, especially in Old Town.

"There’s a real demand for additional grocery options. We’re actually looking right now at the possibility of bringing a new grocer to the former Treasure Island space on Wells, a little north of the Dom’s location. This adds a sense of urgency to that," Hopkins said.

When will the Dom’s/Foxtrot stores close?

Operations will end on April 23, 2024.

When will the Dom’s Go/Foxtrot Apps close?

Operations will end on April 23, 2024.

Will consumers be able to use Foxtrot / Dom’s credits?

All Dom’s/Foxtrot account credit and member perks will expire on April 23, 2024.

The Chicago-based grocery stores announced a merger in November 2023. After the merger, the two retailers operated under the new name Outfox Hospitality.