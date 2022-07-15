Domino's employee charged with fatally shooting co-worker in Forestville

Prince George's County police have made an arrest in connection to Thursday night's fatal shooting in the Penn Mar Shopping Center.

Authorities say 29-year-old Aaren Butler shot and killed his co-worker in front of the Dominos where they worked during a fight.

Butler fled the scene after the shooting. But he was found and arrested Thursday by Prince George's County police officers.

Police said officers responded to the shooting at the Domino's around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

At the scene, officers found a man on the sidewalk outside the store suffering from gunshot wounds, but did not initially indicate if the shooting happened inside or outside the store.

After the shooting, the victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators have not revealed personal information about the victim.

Butler is facing first and second degree murder charges.