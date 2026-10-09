Dominion Energy-NextEra Energy proposed $67 billion merger public hearing set for Friday

The Brief Virginia regulators are holding a public hearing Friday on a proposed $67 billion energy merger between Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy. Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy are proposing the $67 billion combination, which would carry widespread impacts across the region. The State Corporation Commission will host the public hearing at the Fairfax County Government Center's Board Auditorium.



Virginia regulators are holding a public hearing Friday on a proposed $67 billion energy merger between Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy, a deal so large that Virginia's governor has intervened to closely monitor the outcome.

Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy are proposing the $67 billion combination, which would carry widespread impacts across the region. Fairfax County officials want to hear directly from local residents regarding the proposal.

The merger could create the largest regulated utility in the United States and the world. Seeking community input, the State Corporation Commission (SCC), Virginia's utility regulatory authority, will host the public hearing.

RELATED: Dominion and NextEra sweeten $67 billion merger proposal with expanded customer benefits

The meeting is scheduled for Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Board Auditorium at the Fairfax County Government Center, located at 12000 Government Center Parkway. Those wishing to comment do not need to pre-submit remarks, but officials ask speakers to arrive 15 minutes early to inform designated SCC staff.

Plans for the merger were announced May 18. Combining Virginia's Dominion Energy with NextEra Energy would create an entity serving roughly 10 million customers across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. The companies filed a petition seeking approval in July with the SCC.

In August, Gov. Abigail Spanberger formally filed to intervene, granting the state the legal right to participate and request detailed information about the proposal. Spanberger previously expressed concerns about the benefits the deal would bring to the state, as well as its impact on jobs, affordability, and clean energy standards.

Last month, NextEra and Dominion moved to sweeten the deal, announcing an expanded package of customer benefits as both companies seek merger approval. The SCC is expected to rule on the proposal by January 2027.

Dominion Energy-NextEra Energy proposed $67 billion merger public hearing set for Friday