Dolly Parton reveals new music for her 78th birthday: 'Surprise!'

Country music legend Dolly Parton has surprised fans with new music for her birthday — two months after releasing her first rock album "Rockstar." The singer turned 78 on Friday.

Parton, known for hits including "Jolene" and "9 to 5," shared the news in an Instagram post on Jan. 19, revealing four new songs.

"Hey fans and friends, It’s my birthday, so I’m going to give you a present!" she began the message. "I’m releasing four never-released songs for my birthday, to go with the ‘Rockstar’ album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL."

Parton captioned her post, "Surprise! Stream ‘Rockstar Deluxe’ wherever you get your music."

Singer Dolly Parton Performs at Agua Caliente Casino on January 24, 2014 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

The star announced a new rock album last year, shortly after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 30-song collection, released on Nov. 17, includes 9 original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems. Legendary artists including Sting, Kid Rock, Chris Stapleton, Miley Cryus, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Lizzo are featured on the album.

In a statement released in May, Parton said, "I’m so excited to finally present my first rock’n’roll album, Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!"

RELATED: Dolly Parton announces 1st rock album featuring Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Elton John and more

This story was reported from Los Angeles.