Dolly Parton fulfills man with terminal cancer's wish in emotional video

It’s been a tough holiday season for LeGrand Gold and his family, but music icon Dolly Parton helped to make it the "best Christmas ever" with a sweet phone call.

Gold, who grew up in Tennessee, has been battling cancer for the past two years and got news from his doctor a few weeks ago that the disease had spread, KSL TV in Salt Lake City reports.

"The scans showed the cancer spreading and getting outside of my liver, and so they said the chemo is not working anymore, the radiation is not working anymore," Gold told the outlet. "They just sent me home and said be with your family."

Among his 10 "List of Living" wishes was to meet Dolly Parton, who's also from Tennessee, but Gold never imagined it coming true.

Dolly Parton performs during the college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers on November 18, 2023, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Recently, Gold got a call from the legend herself. Parton shared some sweet words with "LG" before singing a bit of "I Will Always Love You" to him over the phone.

"Well, I’m just happy to know I have a fan that devoted," Parton said. "Hey LG, it’s Dolly P. I’ve heard you’ve been a fan of mine for many years, and I just wanted to thank you for that."

"Just know that I will always love you," Parton said to Gold before she sang.

There’s a few things left on Gold’s List of Living, and he’s not sure he’ll get to them all. But No. 7, "Meet Dolly Parton," is now crossed off.