The Brief DOJ asks public for tips. Rewards up to $50,000 offered. Police seek help identifying suspects.



The U.S. Department of Justice is asking the public for tips and offering rewards of up to $50,000 after several recent instances of violent crime in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood.

What we know:

In a post on X Friday, the DOJ shared the 24‑hour tip line and email address for the U.S. Marshals Service, urging residents to submit information to help the D.C. Safe Task Force "keep the Shaw neighborhood and our nation’s capital safe and beautiful."

The agency listed reward amounts of up to $2,500 for tips leading to the recovery of illegal guns, $10,000 for tips leading to an arrest and prosecution for violent crimes, and $50,000 for tips leading to an arrest and prosecution for murder.

Since the beginning of the month, D.C. police have posted multiple requests for community assistance on their X page, seeking help identifying suspects in cases involving assault with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, stabbings and shootings.

DOJ seeks community help after violent crime reports in DC’s Shaw neighborhood (U.S. Department of Justice)