DOJ: Andrew Gillum, former candidate for Florida governor, indicted on wire fraud charges

Democrat Andrew Gillum, the former Tallahassee mayor who nearly defeated Gov. Ron DeSantis in a run for Florida governor in 2018, has been indicted on wire fraud charges, according to the Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury returned a 21-count indictment against Gillum, 42, and Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, 53.

Between 2016 and 2019, the indictment alleged that the pair conspired to commit wire fraud by "unlawfully soliciting and obtaining funds from various entities and individuals" and reportedly claimed the money would be used for a legitimate purpose. The indictment also stated the two allegedly used third parties to send a portion of the funding to a company owned by Lettman-Hicks, "who then fraudulently provided the funds, disguised as payroll payments, to Gillum for his personal use," DOJ said in a news release.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks both face 19 counts of wire fraud. Gillum also faces a charge of making false statements to agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The two are expected to make a first appearance on the charges Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the U.S. courthouse in Tallahassee.