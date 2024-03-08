Dogs, puppies removed from DC home after hours-long stand-off available for adoption

Over a dozen dogs that were removed from the home of a man accused of shooting three D.C. police officers before an hours-long stand-off last month will be available for adoption Saturday.

The Humane Rescue Alliance said that several of the dogs that were taken in found homes with their caregivers. Others, they said, continue to receive training and behavioral support to prepare them for new homes.

The rescue organization says 14 dogs and puppies will be available for adoption between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at the Humane Rescue Alliance adoption center at 71 Oglethorpe Street in northwest Washington.

Stephen Claude Rattigan, also known as Julius James, 48, of Washington, D.C., faces multiple charges including assault on a police officer and misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, Rattigan is in the U.S. illegally.

The wounded officers have all been released from the hospital.

