Doggie Day Swim returns to 4 DC pools this weekend

D.C. Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual Doggie Day Swim event this weekend at four pools across the District.

It should be a fun-filled day for the pets to enjoy one last swim before the outdoor pool season ends.

On Saturday, between 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., dogs will have the opportunity to jump in the pools, swim, and participate in aquatic games.

The event is free, but all dogs must have a current and valid D.C. dog license issued by the Department of Health to participate.

Dog owners must provide their dog's license number and proof of the license when registering.

Copies or photographs of licenses will not be accepted.

For those needing to apply for or renew a dog license, D.C. Health’s website provides all the necessary information.

Required documentation for a license includes proof of current rabies and distemper vaccinations as well as spaying or neutering.

All dogs must remain leashed while on the pool decks and be up-to-date on their vaccinations.

Dogs must also be spayed or neutered. Only handlers 16 years or older may bring dogs, and handlers are not permitted to swim with their pets.

The Doggie Paddle will take place at the following locations:

Langdon Park Pool, 2860 Mills Avenue NE

Francis Pool, 2435 N Street NW

Ridge Road Pool, 830 Ridge Road SE

Upshur Pool, 4300 Arkansas Avenue NW

For more information on licensing your dog or to register, visit doggiedayswimdc.splashthat.com/