The Brief NOAA lost at least 650 employees in the first wave of layoffs, according to Sen. Chris Van Hollen. Experts warn the cuts will impact forecasts for tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, and aviation safety. Elon Musk defended the layoffs, calling them a "common sense" reform of the federal workforce.



Massive job cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are raising concerns among scientists and former agency heads, who warn the layoffs could compromise weather forecasts, disaster response, and key economic sectors.

The first wave of firings, carried out Thursday, marked a significant reduction in NOAA’s workforce, an agency responsible for issuing weather warnings, tracking hurricanes, supporting wildfire response, and providing oceanic and atmospheric data used across industries.

Scientists blast NOAA cuts as ‘a national disaster’

What they're saying:

Many scientists and former NOAA officials condemned the layoffs, warning they will have far-reaching consequences.

The firings are "going to affect safety of flight, safety of shipping, safety of everyday Americans," Admiral Tim Gallaudet, NOAA’s former acting chief under Trump, told the Associated Press. "Lives are at risk for sure."

Former NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad echoed those concerns, pointing to the potential impact on extreme weather events.

"We’re getting into prime tornado time, we’re getting into planting season for the agricultural season," Spinrad said. "It’s going to affect safety. It’s going to affect the economy."

"These are people who just live and breathe this work," said Holy Cross University environmental sciences professor Keith Seitter, former director of the American Meteorological Society. "People don’t go into meteorology to get rich. There will be things that fall through the cracks, and those things lead to situations that could be deadly."

How the layoffs could impact safety and the economy

What we know:

The NOAA workforce is responsible for producing more than 300 billion weather forecasts each year, reaching 96% of American households.

With 122 local offices, the agency issues critical warnings for tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, and floods. It also provides seasonal forecasts for farmers, aviation weather alerts for pilots, and oceanic data for the shipping industry.

Gallaudet warned that reductions in NOAA’s workforce could lead to increased risks for maritime accidents.

He cited NOAA’s role in reopening the Baltimore port after the 2024 bridge collapse, emphasizing how the agency’s guidance is essential for navigating shipping channels safely.

Meanwhile, the agency’s space weather forecasts protect GPS systems, power grids, and satellites—including those operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

What we don't know:

Despite these concerns, the total number of NOAA employees affected remains unclear. Estimates range from 580 to 1,200, and NOAA has not specified which offices or services will take the hardest hit.

Former officials say the impact could be severe, warning that private weather services cannot replace the real-time alerts and expertise that NOAA provides.

"You can’t count on your weather app to call you up and alert you to a tornado," said Ryan Maue, a conservative meteorologist and former NOAA chief scientist under Trump.

Musk and Trump defend the layoffs as ‘common sense’

The other side:

Elon Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), defended the NOAA firings, calling them a necessary step toward reducing government waste.

"The people voted for major government reform, and that’s what the people are going to get," Musk said from the Oval Office earlier this month. "That’s what democracy is all about."