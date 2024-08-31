Officers continue to investigate after a woman's dog was stolen at gunpoint in Prince George's County.

Officers responded to an armed robbery in the 4800 block of Avondale Overlook Drive around 7:05 am. The victim reported that her dog had been taken.

According to the victim, two juveniles stole her dog at gunpoint on Saturday morning outside of her apartment building. The small Javanese is described as having light brown and white fur on her chest and paws.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dog stolen at gunpoint in Prince George's County

There is a $5,000 cash reward for the discovery of "Yana."

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.