Dog shot, killed in Fairfax County; shooter in custody
CENTREVILLE, Va. - Authorities say a person is in custody after shooting and killing a dog in Fairfax County.
Officers responded Friday morning to the 13300 block of Connor Drive in Centreville where they found the wounded animal. The dog was taken to an animal hospital and later died.
Police say the shooter was taken into custody. They say there is ‘no apparent threat’ to the community and no other injuries were reported.
The investigation is continuing at this time..