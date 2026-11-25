Image 1 of 4 ▼ Annapolis Road and Morley Road Pedestrian Crash

The Brief Prince George's County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that killed 43-year-old Victor Vivar Montanez, of Lanham, on Tuesday evening, Nov. 24. Officers responded around 5:40 p.m. to the area of Annapolis Road approaching Morley Road, where Montanez was found in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver – the sole occupant of the vehicle – was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.



A 43-year-old Lanham man was killed after being hit by a vehicle along Annapolis Road in Prince George's County on Tuesday evening, Nov. 24, according to police.

What we know:

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers responded around 5:40 p.m. to the area of Annapolis Road approaching Morley Road – near the I-495 interchange in the Lanham/New Carrollton area – for a report of a pedestrian collision.

Arriving officers found a man in the roadway, where he was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. Police identified the victim Wednesday, Nov. 25, as 43-year-old Victor Vivar Montanez, of Lanham.

Police said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the involved vehicle, was not injured, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Annapolis Road was closed in both directions between Morley Road and Washington Boulevard Tuesday evening while the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led up to the crash, whether Montanez was in a crosswalk or whether speed, impairment or weather played any role in the collision.

Authorities also have not announced whether any charges or citations will be filed against the driver.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera or home surveillance footage from the area is asked to contact the Prince George's County Police Department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422 and reference case number 26-0063074.