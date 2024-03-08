Dog shot following dispute in Montgomery County

Authorities say a dog was shot after an early morning dispute led to shots being fired in Montgomery County.

Witnesses told police that gunfire erupted after an argument broke out between a group of people around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 11800 block of Grand Park Avenue in the Bethesda area.

Officers say a dog was shot in the leg and was transported to a veterinarian for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.