The Brief Large dog needed resuscitation after kitchen fire. Firefighters removed two dogs from the home. Homeowner displaced with about $100,000 in damage.



A large dog needed resuscitation after a kitchen fire in a Germantown home Sunday evening, according to Montgomery County fire officials.

The fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. on Club Hill Drive after a passerby saw smoke coming from the kitchen area. Firefighters removed two dogs from the home, including one large dog that required resuscitation.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the homeowner was displaced. Damage is estimated at about $100,000.

Dog resuscitated after kitchen fire in Germantown (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dog resuscitated after kitchen fire in Germantown (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)