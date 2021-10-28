Dog rescued from waist-deep mud near DC's Kingman Island bike trail

Humane Rescue Alliance animal control officers have rescued a senior-aged dog who was trapped in waist-deep mud Wednesday near the Kingman Island bike trail.

The officers arrived on scene after receiving a report about a dog running near the bike trail.

They were able to locate the dog, named Cutie Pie, only after hearing her distressed barking in the distance. They found her trapped in a secluded area in waist-deep mud at the riverbank.

The officers were able to pull Cutie Pie from the mud and get her to safety on stable ground.

Cutie Pie was showing concerning signs of exhaustion and likely inhalation of mud that was covering her mouth and nose.

She was rushed to HRA's medical center where she was cleaned up and got the medical care she needed.