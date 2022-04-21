Dog found after colliding with car in Beltsville; Prince George's County seeks public's help

article

Prince George's County Fire and EMS is asking for the public's help identifying a dog found after it collided with a vehicle on Thursday.

PGFD says an ambulance crew witnessed a vehicle collide with the dog in the 11000 block of Cherry Hill Rd in Beltsville.

They say the dog is safe and going to a vet with Animal Control. PGFD says to call 301-780-7241 if you can help identify the dog.