Dog fatally shot by delivery driver in Prince George’s County

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The Brief A dog was shot and killed by a delivery driver in Hyattsville. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.



A dog was shot and killed by a delivery driver Monday night in Prince George’s County, according to police.

Officers were called to the reported shooting in the 5600 block of Emerson Street in Hyattsville around 6:50 p.m. They found a dog outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

The dog died on the scene, police said.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.