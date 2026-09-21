Dog fatally shot by delivery driver in Prince George’s County
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HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A dog was shot and killed by a delivery driver Monday night in Prince George’s County, according to police.
Officers were called to the reported shooting in the 5600 block of Emerson Street in Hyattsville around 6:50 p.m. They found a dog outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
The dog died on the scene, police said.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from Prince George's County Police.