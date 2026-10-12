DMV school districts address declining enrollment as closures, staff cuts loom for some

The Brief A decline in student enrollment is pushing some Maryland and Virginia school systems to consider cuts and consolidations. In Montgomery County, student enrollment is dropping for the first time in more than 40 years. Arlington, Fairfax, and Loudoun county school districts are also navigating declining student numbers.



School districts across the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area are dealing with declining student enrollment while offering few details to parents and students about what lies ahead.

What we know:

Across Maryland and Virginia, the downturn is pushing school systems to consider drastic measures, including possible facility closures, consolidations and staff reductions.

In Maryland, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) reported that enrollment is dropping for the first time in more than 40 years, meaning "fewer students are entering the school system."

District leaders have officially started evaluating school closures and consolidations, though no specific list of targeted schools exists yet. Compounding the challenge, enrollment numbers and available building space are reportedly unevenly distributed across the county.

MCPS officials did not respond when FOX 5 asked why students are still reporting to class in trailers despite declining numbers. The district said it could discuss closures and consolidations on Tuesday.

Virginia school districts

The issue is not unique to Maryland. In Virginia, public school districts in Arlington, Fairfax, and Loudoun counties are navigating declining numbers in the post-DOGE era, forcing leaders to consider facility closures and staff reassignments.

Budget and operational adjustments are already underway across the Commonwealth.

Arlington Public Schools is eliminating 23 staff positions from its budget due to lower-than-expected enrollment.

In Loudoun County, board members are planning to discuss the status and potential boundary change for 12 under-enrolled elementary schools on Thursday.

Fairfax County Public Schools is seeing a 3% year-over-year decline in its student population.

The miscalculations have forced mid-year personnel adjustments, sparking concerns about classroom stability.

During an October 8 meeting, Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid acknowledged that inaccuracies required immediate correction.

What they're saying:

"Hopefully, we’re going to be able to get the data much tighter because this year we were off by several thousand students, which created a need to adjust in real time, which we really want to be able to anticipate in the future," Dr. Reid said.

Fairfax County School Board member Melanie Meren pushed back against the real-time staff reassignments during the eighth week of the school year.

"I’ve heard really terrible stories about rebalancing and reassigning staff. Can we just realize what we’re doing here," Meren said. "We’re going to ask teachers, on the eighth week of school, who have just been moved around; morale is really low, we’re going to ask them to come up with a new solution for our youngest students."

Several contributing factors could be driving the regional drop in student enrollment, including the restructuring of the federal workforce, immigration enforcement, relocations and broader demographic shifts.