DMV natives Quinten Johnson and Cam Goode reflect on Michigan's championship journey

The 2023 Michigan Wolverines were not only national champions but also a football team that may be remembered among the greatest single-season teams of all time.

A unit boasting multiple student-athletes from the DMV region, including St. Frances alum, Blake Corum and Good Counsel's Kris Jenkins, Michigan finished with a 15-0 record.

They were Big Ten regular season and conference champions.

Their second-ranked defense handcuffed even the toughest of opponents, allowing just 10.4 points and 227 yards per game, while helping lead the Maise and Blue to victories over the likes of Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State before defeating Alabama and the Washington Huskies, respectively, in the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines overcame a myriad of obstacles on and off the field en route to their title.

Mid-season allegations of cheating by way of sign-stealing, which ultimately led to a three-game suspension of Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh, gripped the attention of the nation and had the potential of derailing the Wolverines' season.

FOX 5's Chad Ricardo sat down with DMV natives and St. John's College high school alum, Quinten Johnson and Cam Goode to discuss how team 144 kept their championship season on track.

