DMV leaders consider how to implement AI in government practices

The Brief The DMV’s local governments have started considering how they can use A.I. Regional leaders met for the first AI policy summit Wednesday.



Leaders across D.C., Maryland and Virginia are dipping their toes in the water, considering how they can use A.I.

Already in use

What they're doing:

There are countless examples of how local governments are already utilizing AI. In Falls Church, they’re using it to help generate reports, according to Council Member and former Mayor David Snyder.

In D.C., they have an A.I. driven career page called Career Ready D.C. to put residents in a position to get jobs.

Montgomery County has A.I. powered job training tools for some county employees.

In Fairfax County, officials say about 30% of non-emergency 311 calls don’t need a human. During a two-hour pilot earlier this summer, the county tested using AI for calls not critical or urgent.

County Executive Bryan Hill says the more humans can focus on the more critical calls the better, if this ends up being implemented.

"We have quicker service. Point-blank, we have quicker service, quicker dispatch and we get to the folks who might have a life-threatening situation, we can get them to save a life," Hill says.

Helping constituents matters most

What's next:

Making sure AI is used to help people was a consistent theme at the day-long summit for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments on Wednesday.

It’s still early in in this era of AI and local governments have a lot of avenues to utilize it. Fox 5 asked Fairfax County Supervisor Rodney Lusk, who’s also the chair of the council, how to start.

"I think sometimes, if a citizen has to call and talk to a person, it takes time. The person’s not there, you have to leave a message, the person has to call back. So clearly, if we have protocols with AI and 311 is probably the best example because there are so many questions you could get answered very quickly through the chatbot or an AI tool," Lusk said.

Equity, fairness and ensuring AI works with human employees—not replacing them—were other key tenants local leaders learned about Wednesday.

Eighth District Democratic Representative Don Beyer, 75, who recently went back to George Mason University to get an AI-related degree, spoke Wednesday. He briefed local leaders on AI policy from the federal government level. He’s previously characterized himself as an AI optimist, and says he’s excited about the potential uses for local governments.

"I’m just very excited because I think from a management perspective, which I also really care about. You want to be able to take care of people right away," Beyer said, "I think all local government leaders are really interested. They’re excited just like we, as citizens are interested in it. How can I use AI to make my life a little more interesting, a little more efficient."