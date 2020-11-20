DMV churches, community groups spread love through food donations this Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, a handful of DMV churches and other community groups are making efforts to provide for their community and ensure that as many people as possible have a meal on Turkey Day.

Here are just a few of the places giving away food and other items this holiday, and how you can participate:

FOOD & FRIENDS

This D.C. based non-profit is working to make sure their seriously ill clients have a festive Thanksgiving feast this year. Volunteers can register now through Wednesday, Nov. 25 to prepare the meals at Food & Friends. Kitchen shifts last two to three hours and are available at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

You can also volunteer to deliver the meals on Thanksgiving Day where you will be responsible for dropping off two to four meals to clients living in D.C., Maryland or Virginia. There are five delivery shifts at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Volunteers will receive their route assignments and meals outside the Fort Totten Metro parking lot.

Volunteers are also needed on Tuesday, Nov. 24 as representatives for Food & Friends at each of their Slice of Life pie pick-up locations, assisting customers as they arrive.

COVID-19 safety guidelines, including mask-wearing and social distancing, will be adhered to at all volunteer opportunities. For more information, click here.

MEDIUM RARE

For most of the year, Medium Rare is an upscale steakhouse serving the DMV, but during the Thanksgiving season, the restaurant serves the DMV in a different way.

Owner Mark Bucher and his team are offering a free turkey delivery to anyone over the age of 70 that doesn't have someone to spend Thanksgiving with this year due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions. The restaurant is asking the public if they know anyone who may be in need or if they want to volunteer to deliver turkeys to email secretsauceme@mediumrarerestaurant.com.

Medium Rare will also hold an event where they will deep fry your family's turkey for free. The group says it is their 12th year providing the service. Anyone who wishes to participate is asked to come to Nationals Park on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NEW LIFE SDA CHURCH

The Community Outreach and Women's Ministries at New Life SDA Church are hosting two events in one to benefit those in need in the community in Gaithersburg.

The first, "Joy for the Holidays" Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway, will give away free Thanksgiving turkeys, chickens, grocery store gift cards and fresh produce. The second, "Spread the Warmth" Winter Coat Giveaway, will provide clean, gently-used winter coats in addition to new hats and gloves, while supplies last.

Community members can come to 7401 Muncaster Mill Road in Gaithersburg on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to this drive-thru event to receive these free resources. Registration is required. Click here to learn more.

NATIONAL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

The National Presbyterian Church is teaming up with Central Union Mission to serve the community this Thanksgiving. Volunteers are asked to bring any food donations to the church, located at 4101 Nebraska Ave. NW in Washington, D.C., by Thanksgiving Day or from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 26.

Those in need of food for the holiday can pick up from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will safely deliver or collect your items to or from your car. To learn more, click here.

BREAD FOR THE CITY

This D.C. non-profit is using its resources they offer all year round to serve the community this holiday. D.C. residents living with low incomes are eligible for Bread for the City's Holiday Helpings food supplement. The non-profit requires a one-time registration and an annual re-certification for clients. To learn more, you can call 202-587-0528 or click here for more information on food pantry hours and how to donate or receive food donations.