District of Columbia International School, partner school campus closed Monday for 'deep cleaning' amid coronavirus concerns in DC

The District of Columbia International School will be closed Monday.

"DCI will he closed today, 3/9, for a deep cleaning of surfaces," read a tweet on the school's website.

Mundo Verde, a bilingual public charter school in Washington, said it will also close one of its campuses on Monday as a precaution due to the coronavirus concerns at the District of Columbia International School. In an email, Mundo Verde said their Cook Campus will close “today in order to conduct a deep cleaning of our building.” The email says Mundo Verde partners with DCI.

DCI is the second school in the District that has closed amid coronavirus concerns. D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser said over the weekend that School Without Walls High School was linked to a second case of the coronavirus and is staying closed Monday to allow "staff time to communicate with staff and parents and to clean the school."

