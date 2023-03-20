District Heights family reunited with stolen dog Canela

A dog stolen from the front porch of a District Heights home has been reunited with its owner, according to Prince George’s County Police.

The five-year-old Dachshund named Canela was dognapped on March 6 around 5:35 a.m. In a video released by police, a woman can be seen walking onto the porch, approaching the pup, and appearing to pet Canela before taking off.

FOX 5 spoke with the dog’s owner, Deisy Velasquez, on Monday. She said it is upsetting someone would take Canela away from where she belongs.

"Very sad. We were all very sad. It’s not just a pet, it’s part of the family," Velasquez said. "If it wasn’t for police, if wasn’t for FOX 5 showing the video on the news, we wouldn’t have found Canela."

Velasquez is happy to have Canela home, but she has a message for the thief responsible.

"What I would say is to just not do it again because the pet has a place at home," Velazquez said. "It’s not a dog that’s just in the street. For her to have the audacity to come here and grab the dog from the house is very wrong."

Velasquez told FOX 5 it is her daughter’s birthday and getting their dog back was the best gift.

A second suspect is also believed to be involved in the dognapping. Police have not indicated if any suspects have been arrested.

If you have any information on this incident, police are asking you to please call 301-516-5230.

