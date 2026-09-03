Wolf Trap show canceled after man crushed by tour bus while working in parking lot

The Brief A man was killed after being crushed by a tour bus in a parking lot at Wolf Trap. The man was working under the bus when it collapsed on top of him. A performance from the band Squeeze was canceled due to the incident.



A show at the Wolf Trap was canceled Thursday after a worker was crushed to death by a tour bus he was working on in the parking lot.

U.S. Park Police officers were called to 1551 Trap Road in Vienna around 5 p.m.

Worker Crushed by Bus at Wolf Trap

The worker was under the tour bus when a supporting apparatus failed and the bus collapsed on top of him, police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, sources told FOX 5 DC.

English rock band, Squeeze, was scheduled to perform at Wolf Trap Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The show has since been canceled.

"There was an accident involving a member of the community at Wolf Trap National Park," the venue said in a social media post. "Out of respect, tonight's show has been canceled."