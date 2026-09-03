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Wolf Trap show canceled after man crushed by tour bus while working in parking lot

By
Virginia
Published September 3, 2026 5:53 PM EDT
Published September 3, 2026 5:53 PM EDT
Man crushed by tour bus while working at Wolf Trap; Search underway for Virginia rape suspect
Man crushed by tour bus while working at Wolf Trap; Search underway for Virginia rape suspect

Man crushed by tour bus while working at Wolf Trap; Search underway for Virginia rape suspect

A worker was crushed by a tour bus as he was working under it in a Wolf Trap parking lot Thursday; a search is underway for a rape suspect in Virginia and more top headlines. 

The Brief

    • A man was killed after being crushed by a tour bus in a parking lot at Wolf Trap.
    • The man was working under the bus when it collapsed on top of him.
    • A performance from the band Squeeze was canceled due to the incident. 

VIENNA, Va. - A show at the Wolf Trap was canceled Thursday after a worker was crushed to death by a tour bus he was working on in the parking lot. 

U.S. Park Police officers were called to 1551 Trap Road in Vienna around 5 p.m.

Worker Crushed by Bus at Wolf Trap

The worker was under the tour bus when a supporting apparatus failed and the bus collapsed on top of him, police said. 

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, sources told FOX 5 DC.

English rock band, Squeeze, was scheduled to perform at Wolf Trap Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The show has since been canceled. 

"There was an accident involving a member of the community at Wolf Trap National Park," the venue said in a social media post. "Out of respect, tonight's show has been canceled."

The Source: Information in this report is from U.S. Park Police and additional sources. 

VirginiaNews