Wolf Trap show canceled after man crushed by tour bus while working in parking lot
VIENNA, Va. - A show at the Wolf Trap was canceled Thursday after a worker was crushed to death by a tour bus he was working on in the parking lot.
U.S. Park Police officers were called to 1551 Trap Road in Vienna around 5 p.m.
Worker Crushed by Bus at Wolf Trap
The worker was under the tour bus when a supporting apparatus failed and the bus collapsed on top of him, police said.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene, sources told FOX 5 DC.
English rock band, Squeeze, was scheduled to perform at Wolf Trap Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The show has since been canceled.
"There was an accident involving a member of the community at Wolf Trap National Park," the venue said in a social media post. "Out of respect, tonight's show has been canceled."
The Source: Information in this report is from U.S. Park Police and additional sources.