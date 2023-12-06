Disney's Storyliving eyes North Carolina for next residential community

Storyliving by Disney has announced its latest plans to build a residential community, this time in Chatham County, North Carolina.

The community, which will be named "Asteria," will be located in the Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill areas in the central part of the state.

Houses will be built by selected homebuilders, and sales are expected to begin by 2027.

The community will sit on 1,500 acres. Disney said residents will have the amenities that come with a metropolitan area with the charm of a small town. Perks also include walking and biking trails, restaurants, sport courts, swimming pools, and a wellness and recreation center.

Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina. (Credit: Storyliving by Disney)

A little Disney magic and branding will also be incorporated into the community with Disney-themed activities.

The plan includes 4,000 residential units including single-family and multi-family homes, with some home sites specifically designated for 55+ adults.

"The announcement of the Asteria community builds upon strong initial interest for our first Storyliving by Disney community in California and will expand Disney-branded communities to the East Coast," Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses, said in a news release. "Our team has been working closely with Disney Imagineers to develop a unique vision for this project inspired by Walt Disney's innate curiosity and North Carolina's spirit of discovery."

Storyliving by Disney is an initiative by the Walt Disney Company to build residential communities across the U.S. The first community, called "Cotino," is currently being built in Southern California, in Rancho Mirage — an area where Walt Disney once owned a home and would spend leisure time with his family, the company said.

Disney is also scouting additional locations for future communities.

