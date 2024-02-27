DirecTV outage: Customers impacted nationwide

DirecTV customers are experiencing a nationwide outage affecting many of their channels.

"Some DIRECTV via Satellite customers are experiencing error code 771 on multiple local and national channels. We're aware and working to resolve," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Customers have reported outages starting as early as 3 a.m. Tuesday morning into noon, according to Downdetector, which tracks data on disruptions to internet and cellular services.

This comes days after AT&T cell phone users experienced a nationwide outage. The wireless company owns a 70% stake in DirecTV.

It appears WTTG and WDCA are both down. To keep watching FOX 5 without cable or a TV provider, make sure to download FOX Local on your smart TV.