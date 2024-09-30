The NBA has announced that Georgetown Hoyas legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo died at the age of 58 from brain cancer. He was surrounded by his family.

Mutombo was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent treatment in 2022.

Mutombo spent 18 seasons in the NBA, playing for Denver, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, New York and the then-New Jersey Nets. The 7-foot-2 center out of Georgetown was an eight-time All-Star, four-time defensive player of the year, three-time All-NBA selection and went into the Hall of Fame in 2015 after averaging 9.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for his career.

Mutombo last played during the 2008-09 season and had worked extensively for charitable and humanitarian causes.

Mutombo spoke nine languages and founded the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997, concentrating on improving health, education and quality of life for the people in the Congo. His foundation led the building of a 170-bed hospital in Kinshasa, the capital city, and that facility has treated nearly a half-million people regardless of their ability to pay for care.

He also served on the boards of many organizations, including Special Olympics International, the CDC Foundation and the National Board for the U.S. Fund for UNICEF.

