DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's purse, containing thousands in cash, stolen at DC restaurant: report
WASHINGTON - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse, containing thousands in cash, was stolen Sunday night at a Washington, D.C., restaurant, according to a FOX News report.
What we know:
A man wearing a mask stole the purse, which contained $3,000 in cash, her passport, keys, driver's license, and a DHS badge, according to the report.
FOX News says Noem's family was in town, and she was treating them to dinner and Easter gifts.
Last month, President Donald Trump signed a new executive order targeting D.C. crime, immigration and graffiti.
Overall, crime is down eight percent this year in the District compared to the same time last year, according to data released by D.C. police.
The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX News & the DC Police Department.