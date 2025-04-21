DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's purse, containing thousands in cash, stolen at DC restaurant: report

The Brief DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse, containing cash and personal documents, stolen at a Washington, D.C., restaurant, report says. A masked suspect took $3,000, her passport, keys, driver’s license, and DHS badge, reports say. Incident follows Trump’s recent executive order on D.C. crime, as overall crime rates are down.



Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse, containing thousands in cash, was stolen Sunday night at a Washington, D.C., restaurant, according to a FOX News report.

Noem's purse stolen: report

What we know:

A man wearing a mask stole the purse, which contained $3,000 in cash, her passport, keys, driver's license, and a DHS badge, according to the report.

FOX News says Noem's family was in town, and she was treating them to dinner and Easter gifts.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed a new executive order targeting D.C. crime, immigration and graffiti.

Overall, crime is down eight percent this year in the District compared to the same time last year, according to data released by D.C. police.

